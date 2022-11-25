Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.20 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.48.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
