Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.20 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.