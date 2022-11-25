Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 60,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 850,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 849,046 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

