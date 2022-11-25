Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,800 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $178.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About JAKKS Pacific

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAKK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

