Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 138,905 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,905 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

