Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 272,300 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 118,066 shares of company stock valued at $345,630. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

