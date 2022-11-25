Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 303,971 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,971 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, COO David Cramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at $72,078,897.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.