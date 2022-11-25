Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 39,612 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,612 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

