Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,195 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

