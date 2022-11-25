Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,402 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

