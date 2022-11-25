Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,988,481 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,988,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 71,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 505.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3,062.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 984.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 878.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 4.2 %

SHOP opened at $36.77 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $166.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

