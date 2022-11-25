Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,052 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $671.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.13 and its 200 day moving average is $635.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

