Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.71 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

