Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.76 Million Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 824,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 25.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

About Clover Health Investments

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $587.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.95. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

