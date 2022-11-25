Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.77 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

