Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,682 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 159.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Schneider National by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 31.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 221,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.45 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

