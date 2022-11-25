Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after buying an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

