Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.