Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

