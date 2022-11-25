Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 39,700 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE HRI opened at $132.09 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $194.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herc by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

