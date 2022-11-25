Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 5,432 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HRI stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

