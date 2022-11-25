Highland Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

