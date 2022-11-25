Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

