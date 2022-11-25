HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys $1,151,164.84 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,384,940 shares in the company, valued at $317,826,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HRT stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the second quarter worth $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at $797,000.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

