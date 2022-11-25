Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.