Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.0 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

