Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZNP. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

