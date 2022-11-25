Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

