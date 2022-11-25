Hosking Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,579.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 996,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

