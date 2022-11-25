HSBC Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 380

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 380 ($4.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.79) to GBX 415 ($4.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.75.

easyJet Trading Up 4.7 %

ESYJY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

