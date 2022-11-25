Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1,362.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 139,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

