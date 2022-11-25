HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.65. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
