IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after acquiring an additional 593,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDA opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

