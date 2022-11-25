Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Immersion Stock Up 0.6 %

IMMR stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

About Immersion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 424,589 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

