Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Immersion Stock Up 0.6 %
IMMR stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
