Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

IRT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

