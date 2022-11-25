Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,994.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,381 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $181.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

