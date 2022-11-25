Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $111.80 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $115.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

