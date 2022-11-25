Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Innospec stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innospec by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Innospec by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Innospec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

