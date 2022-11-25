Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Major Shareholder Purchases 551,604 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.7 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

