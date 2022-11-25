Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys 110,054 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,794,994 shares in the company, valued at $340,900,583.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

NYSE HRT opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

HRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

