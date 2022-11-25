Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

