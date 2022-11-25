Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 7,545 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of A stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

