Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

