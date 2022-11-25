Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells 17,287 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRI opened at $75.30 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

