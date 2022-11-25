Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 51,223 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Certara Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CERT opened at $16.49 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -549.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Certara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

