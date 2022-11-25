Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,281,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 342,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

