Insider Selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells 46,500 Shares of Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 519,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 104,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

