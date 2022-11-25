Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $850.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $855.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Further Reading
