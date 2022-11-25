Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $850.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $855.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

