Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $536,572.92 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

