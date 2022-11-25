Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Sells 15,333 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

