Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

